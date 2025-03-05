Key Resolutions and Agenda Set for RSS's Upcoming Pan-India Meeting
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will convene from March 21 to 23 in Bengaluru. The event will review annual reports, discuss resolutions on national issues, and plan centenary celebrations. It will see participation from key RSS leaders and 1,500 Karyakartas.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced the yearly meeting of its premier decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, scheduled from March 21 to 23 in Bengaluru. This meeting, to be held at Janseva Vidya Kendra in Channenahalli, will review the past year's annual report and discuss critical insights.
As the organization approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025, deliberations will emphasize centenary initiatives with an outlined framework for 2025-2026. Two resolutions on pressing national issues will also be considered, aiming to steer societal transformation efforts such as the Panch Parivartan initiative.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, senior officials, and representatives from RSS-affiliated organizations will attend. Over 1,500 Karyakartas are expected, representing various levels. Discussions will revolve around Hindu awakening and the national scenario while strategizing subsequent activities.
