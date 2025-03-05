Left Menu

Celebrating Voices: Sahityotsav - The Festival of Letters

Sahitya Akademi's annual festival, Sahityotsav, brings together 722 authors and poets from 53 Indian languages for 120 sessions. The event will feature discussions, performances, and panels across six days, highlighting Indian literary traditions, diverse voices, and the contributions of award-winning writers.

Updated: 05-03-2025 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sahitya Akademi has announced its annual literature festival, 'Sahityotsav: The Festival of Letters,' set to host 722 authors and poets from 53 Indian languages. The festival, starting March 7, will feature nearly 120 sessions around the theme 'Indian Literary Traditions: Heritage and Evolution.'

The festival will be inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and includes lectures from eminent writers such as Mamang Dai, Sanjoy Hazarika, and others. On March 8, the Sahitya Akademi Award winners will be honored, with a special address by playwright Mahesh Dattani. A notable lecture by Upamanyu Chatterjee is scheduled for March 9.

A seminar from March 10 will delve into various aspects of Indian literature, including drama and dalit writing. Other highlights include performances by flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and vocalist Nalini Joshi, culminating in an extensive celebration of literary richness until March 12.

