Khakee: The Bengal Chapter - A High-Stakes Drama Unveiled

The official trailer for 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' directed by Neeraj Pandey, was released by Netflix. The series raises the drama, action, and moral stakes, following a relentless IPS officer in early 2000s Bengal. Filmed in Kolkata, this crime drama premieres on Netflix on March 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey unveils the much-anticipated 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' promising more intense drama, action, and moral dilemmas than ever before. Netflix released the official trailer on Wednesday, setting up a thrilling continuation from the previous successful chapter set in Bihar.

Pandey, known for acclaimed films like 'Baby' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', serves as the creator of this gripping crime saga. The series, starring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, transports viewers to early 2000s Bengal, where power struggles and corruption challenge law enforcement's resolve.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the show centers on a determined IPS officer's battle against systemic corruption. With a star-studded ensemble cast and filmed extensively in Kolkata, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' promises to captivate audiences as it starts streaming on Netflix from March 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

