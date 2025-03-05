Left Menu

WAVES Summit: India's Gateway to Global Media and Entertainment

The Indian government will host the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai this May, with aspirations to be a key global event akin to the World Economic Forum. Digital media leaders and renowned personalities will gather to bolster India as an entertainment hub.

05-03-2025
Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are set to engage with ambassadors next week to discuss the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, scheduled for May.

The government envisions WAVES as a premier global meeting for media and entertainment leaders, mirroring the significance of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Scheduled from May 1-4 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, the summit invites industry leaders worldwide, with Prime Minister Modi actively shaping the event's direction alongside high-profile Advisory Board members, including celebrities and top executives.

