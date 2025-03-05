WAVES Summit: India's Gateway to Global Media and Entertainment
The Indian government will host the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai this May, with aspirations to be a key global event akin to the World Economic Forum. Digital media leaders and renowned personalities will gather to bolster India as an entertainment hub.
- Country:
- India
Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are set to engage with ambassadors next week to discuss the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, scheduled for May.
The government envisions WAVES as a premier global meeting for media and entertainment leaders, mirroring the significance of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Scheduled from May 1-4 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, the summit invites industry leaders worldwide, with Prime Minister Modi actively shaping the event's direction alongside high-profile Advisory Board members, including celebrities and top executives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WAVES
- Summit
- Media
- Entertainment
- Mumbai
- Global
- Gathering
- Advisory Board
- India
- Industry
ALSO READ
Global Currencies in Flux Amid Economic Uncertainty
Global Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators
Historic Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh 2025 Seals Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering
Ukrainian Drone Strike Threatens Global Oil Market
Global Health Crisis: Bridging the Medical Oxygen Gap