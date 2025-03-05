WAVES Summit: India's Gateway to Global Media and Entertainment

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are set to engage with ambassadors next week to discuss the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, scheduled for May.

The government envisions WAVES as a premier global meeting for media and entertainment leaders, mirroring the significance of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Scheduled from May 1-4 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, the summit invites industry leaders worldwide, with Prime Minister Modi actively shaping the event's direction alongside high-profile Advisory Board members, including celebrities and top executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)