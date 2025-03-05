UK Unveils Grand Plans for 80th VE and VJ Day Anniversary Celebrations

British Indian minister Lisa Nandy has outlined a schedule of events for a four-day festivity in May, marking the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II, recognized as Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The Secretary of State of Culture, Media and Sport revealed the plans on Wednesday.

The celebrations, commencing on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, will feature iconic locations such as the Cenotaph on Whitehall, draped in Union flags, alongside a military procession and an aerial display in London. Residents across the UK are encouraged to organize community street parties, and a special ceremony is planned aboard the HMS Belfast, part of the Imperial War Museum in London.

On August 15, events will commemorate VJ Day (Victory over Japan), marking the end of World War II in the Far East, with a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in West Midlands, England. Secretary Nandy emphasized the importance of these events in recognizing the sacrifices and values upheld by WWII veterans, ensuring their stories endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)