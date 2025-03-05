Left Menu

Showcasing Southern Splendor: Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav Inaugurated by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the second edition of 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav' to highlight the art and culture of South India. This event, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, features the heritage of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry with over 500 artisans participating.

  • India

President Droupadi Murmu officially inaugurated the second edition of 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Wednesday, emphasizing the celebration of South India's rich art and culture.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan event serves as a platform to showcase the vibrant heritage and talents from southern states and Union territories. Participants include approximately 500 artisans and weavers.

The festival, open to the public from March 6 to March 9, offers cultural performances, exhibitions, workshops, and more, aiming to boost artisans' morale and expand public awareness of South Indian arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

