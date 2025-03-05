Showcasing Southern Splendor: Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav Inaugurated by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu officially inaugurated the second edition of 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Wednesday, emphasizing the celebration of South India's rich art and culture.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan event serves as a platform to showcase the vibrant heritage and talents from southern states and Union territories. Participants include approximately 500 artisans and weavers.

The festival, open to the public from March 6 to March 9, offers cultural performances, exhibitions, workshops, and more, aiming to boost artisans' morale and expand public awareness of South Indian arts.

