PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:27 IST
Shweta Tripathi to produce queer love story about two women
The upcoming movie is a love story between two women, which Tripathi initially joined as an actor before deciding to back it as a producer.

The actor, known for her work in "Mirzapur" series, "Masaan", and "Haramkhor", said she is pleased to have made her debut as a producer with a LGBTQIA+ movie.

"When this script came to me as an actor, I was instantly drawn to its honesty, sensitivity, and the way it portrayed love in its purest form. As I delved deeper, I realized how important it was for this story to be told the right way.

''That's when I decided to step in as a producer. This is not just a film; it's a celebration of love, identity, and the courage to be oneself. As a producer, I now have the creative freedom to tell stories, and I couldn't have asked for a better beginning," Tripathi said in a statement.

The key details such as the title, director and the cast members of the movie are kept under wraps.

Tripathi also has three exciting projects in the pipeline, including a horror, a drama and a psychological thriller. She said she is keen to produce children's stories, a genre Tripathi said is close to her heart.

"Children's films played a huge role in shaping my personality. They teach empathy, curiosity, and courage in ways that stay with you for life. As a producer, I want to create films that not only entertain but also inspire the next generation," the actor said.

