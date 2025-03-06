Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals he never "talks about money" before signing a project

The much-awaited series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is set to release soon and Bengali cinema legend Prosenjit Chatterjee is all geared up for his role. During the trailer launch event that took place in Kolkata on Wednesday, the actor shared an interesting fact about his work ethics that he "never talks about money" before signing a project.

Speaking to the media, Prosenjit said, "If I read through a character, and it doesn't let me sleep, I make a call to the director and ask them, 'Date kab ka chaahiye?'" He added, "I never talk about the money. My producer friends who are sitting here can vouch for it."

The actor, who has been a part of the Bengali film industry for over four decades, said his role in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter challenged him as an actor. That's when he immediately called the show's creator, Neeraj Pandey, to be a part of it. The series, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Pandey's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, it tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.

As per the trailer, the series will feature the struggles of an officer who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling the system. The show is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty. The series features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is also the first Hindi drama to have an entirely Bengali cast.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)