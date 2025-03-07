Royal Stag BoomBox Creates a Spell-Binding Experience in Guwahati: Iconic Performances by Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Ikka and DJ Yogii

Embarking on a four-city tour, Royal Stag BoomBox – The Original Sound of Generation Large – blends a fusion of Bollywood melodies and hip-hop beats with art, culture and gaming experiences.

Guwahati, Assam, India – Business Wire India Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox with a spectacular show at Saru Sajai Stadium Complex, Guwahati, Assam on March 1st. Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year's festival pushes boundaries even further by bringing together the best of music and gaming entertainment. The evening witnessed an overwhelming response as thousands of enthusiasts gathered to experience performances by some of India's most celebrated artists. The event delivered an unforgettable night of pulsating music, enthralling performances, and unparalleled energy.

The sprawling grounds of Saru Sajai Stadium Complex, Guwahati came alive with vibrant installations, immersive art displays, curated food experiences, and interactive zones, creating a multisensory celebration beyond just music. The evening kicked off with an electrifying set by DJ Yogii, who set the perfect mood for the night. The audience was spellbound as rap icon Ikka delivered his electrifying beats, followed by powerhouse performer Nikhita Gandhi who captivated the audience with her versatile vocals. The grand finale saw music maestro Armaan Malik deliver a spectacular closing act that perfectly embodied the festival's signature blend of diverse musical genres, creating an unforgettable experience for Generation Large.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, ''Music has always been my way of connecting with people, no matter where they're from and what language they speak. Performing for Royal Stag BoomBox across the country last year was an unforgettable experience - the energy from the crowds in every city was truly electric. I got to meet amazing people, experience different cultures, and see firsthand how music brings everyone together." Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, "Personally for me, Royal Stag BoomBox has always been about experimenting and breaking boundaries through music. Whether it's fusing genres or delivering an electrifying live performance, this platform allows us to push creative limits. Performing at Royal Stag BoomBox in Guwahati was an unforgettable experience." Artist Ikka expressed, ''What makes Royal Stag Boom Box special is how it lets every artist showcase their unique sound and vibe. It's going to be all about real stories, killer beats, and unforgettable moments! Ending the journey in Guwahati with such amazing energy was truly an incredible experience.'' DJ Yogii said, ''Royal Stag Boom Box is all about making the crowd move and feel alive through music. As a DJ, my goal is to blend beats and genres to create an electrifying atmosphere. I'm stoked to bring my high-energy set this year and turn the event into one big, unforgettable party! It was an absolute thrill to open the night and set the rhythm for such incredible performances to follow." Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "The universal language of music, especially in live experiences, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Now, as we unveil the third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, the platform is set to elevate the experience with an exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large.'' Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is all about bringing people together through the magic of music—it's where innovation meets culture, and tradition blends seamlessly with modern vibes. At ENIL, we're excited to collaborate on something so special that celebrates diversity and creates unforgettable moments. This edition is a step forward in raising the bar, delivering energy, joy, and memories that music lovers across the country will treasure for a lifetime." Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox is a celebration of India's diverse music culture, bringing together iconic artists and fresh talents to create a dynamic fusion of sounds. Music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand through the years. The platform audaciously brings together Bollywood's timeless melodies with hip-hop's raw energy, creating the original sound of today's generation – Generation Large. The festival's unique format creates a distinct sound that resonates with today's youth – a tribe that makes rather than follows trends.

Royal Stag BoomBox will soon be releasing Original Soundtracks that blend melodic and hip-hop elements, which will be released as singles with accompanying videos across digital platforms. Stay Tuned! About Royal Stag BoomBox For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. This mix will have the swag and emotional heft of Hindi cinema's best compositions and the throbbing vibe and vigour of hip-hop.

Link: www.royalstagfan.com About Royal Stag Seagram's Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, daring, confident, progressive, and inspiring individuals who embody self-belief. The brand has been inspiring the youth of India through its communication around the philosophy of "It's Our Life. We Live It Large." To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Royal Stag BoomBox creates a Spell-Binding Experience in Guwahati with Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Ikka and DJ Yogii.

