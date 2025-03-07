Uttarakhand: Elderly woman, grandson charred to death in Chamoli
An elderly woman and grandson were charred to death after their house caught fire early on Friday in Uttarakhands Chamoli district. The 80-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson were sleeping in the room where the fire broke out. They were burnt to death, while three people sleeping in other rooms were evacuated safely, Tiwari said.
- Country:
- India
An elderly woman and grandson were charred to death after their house caught fire early on Friday in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The incident occurred at Karundpani village in Tharali area, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said. A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire, which completely destroyed a portion of the house, he said. The 80-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson were sleeping in the room where the fire broke out. They were burnt to death, while three people sleeping in other rooms were evacuated safely, Tiwari said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Swift Rescue Mission: Avalanche Strikes Chamoli, Uttarakhand CM On-Site
Indian Army Leads Heroic Avalanche Rescue in Chamoli
Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Rescue Operations Underway
Avalanche Crisis in Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Oversees Rescue Operations
16 of 57 workers trapped under avalanche in Chamoli have been rescued: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.