Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Unveils Minority Welfare Initiatives in Karnataka Budget 2025-26

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced welfare schemes for minorities in Karnataka's 2025-26 budget, including financial support for simple marriages, educational initiatives, and start-up encouragement. BJP criticized these moves as appeasement, while the budget also includes increased honorariums for religious leaders and support for cultural initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:17 IST
Siddaramaiah Unveils Minority Welfare Initiatives in Karnataka Budget 2025-26
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the Karnataka budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting a suite of welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting minority communities. Among the measures were Rs 50,000 to aid simple marriages and a Rs 1,000 crore allocation for the Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme.

The budget includes educational investments, such as introducing new classes in Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools and strengthening 100 Urdu medium schools, with a combined allocation of Rs 600 crore. Minority youth are encouraged to start businesses, supported by the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation.

Cultural and religious initiatives include increased honorariums for religious leaders and the adaptation of a novel by Boluvaru Mohammad Kunhi into a statewide drama. The BJP criticized the budget as appeasement, labeling it a 'halal budget' on social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025