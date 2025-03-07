Siddaramaiah Unveils Minority Welfare Initiatives in Karnataka Budget 2025-26
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced welfare schemes for minorities in Karnataka's 2025-26 budget, including financial support for simple marriages, educational initiatives, and start-up encouragement. BJP criticized these moves as appeasement, while the budget also includes increased honorariums for religious leaders and support for cultural initiatives.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the Karnataka budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting a suite of welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting minority communities. Among the measures were Rs 50,000 to aid simple marriages and a Rs 1,000 crore allocation for the Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme.
The budget includes educational investments, such as introducing new classes in Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools and strengthening 100 Urdu medium schools, with a combined allocation of Rs 600 crore. Minority youth are encouraged to start businesses, supported by the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation.
Cultural and religious initiatives include increased honorariums for religious leaders and the adaptation of a novel by Boluvaru Mohammad Kunhi into a statewide drama. The BJP criticized the budget as appeasement, labeling it a 'halal budget' on social media platform 'X'.
