Sahitya Akademi Unveils 2024 Translation Prize Winners

The Sahitya Akademi announced 21 translators selected for its 2024 Translation Prize, including Anisur Rahman and Madan Soni. The awards recognize translations published between 2018 and 2022. Each winner will receive Rs 50,000 and a copper plaque. Awards for Nepali and Sanskrit translations will be announced later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:05 IST
The Sahitya Akademi has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 Translation Prize, highlighting 21 translators who have made significant contributions to literature. Anisur Rahman was recognized for his English translation of Urdu poetry, while Madan Soni was awarded for his Hindi translation.

The winners were selected based on a rigorous jury process meeting in New Delhi, focusing on works published between 2018 and 2022. While this announcement covers an array of languages, translations in Nepali and Sanskrit will be revealed in the future.

Recipients will be honored with Rs 50,000 each and a distinctive copper plaque at an event later this year. This celebration amplifies the role translators play in cultural exchange and literary enrichment.

