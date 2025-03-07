Former Priest Accused of Illegally Selling Temple Land in Ayodhya

In a recent development, Rama Kant Pathak, a former priest, has been accused of illegally selling temple land in Ayodhya to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This transaction involved the sale of 21,198.8 square feet of Anand Bhawan Temple's land for Rs 6 crore.

The temple committee claims that the sale deed provided false information and emphasized that no individual has the authority to sell or transfer temple property. Pathak was removed from his duties in 2016 due to growing suspicions about his activities.

After local police initially took no action, Anand Prakash Pathak from the temple's management committee approached the court, leading to an official investigation. Status updates will follow as more information becomes available, according to SHO Ashwini Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)