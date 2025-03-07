Rajasthan Welcomes IIFA 2025 with Celeb Glitz and Cultural Flair
Rajasthan is hosting the 25th Silver Jubilee IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur on March 8-9. Deputy CM Diya Kumari highlights the event's potential to boost tourism and employment. The awards will feature cultural performances, a tribute to 'Sholay', and appearances by celebs like Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor.
The 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8-9. The event, hailed as a significant opportunity for the host state, was lauded by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who expressed her pride in Rajasthan's selection.
In an interview with ANI, Deputy CM Kumari emphasized the global platform this event provides for Rajasthan, marking only the second time it has been organized in India. As a highlight, the ceremony will commence with Rajasthani folk performances showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, boosting tourism prospects.
In addition to celebrating cinematic excellence, the awards will honor the 50th anniversary of the iconic film 'Sholay' with a special screening. The event will feature Bollywood luminaries such as host Kartik Aaryan, performer Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will pay tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor. The festivities promise to intertwine entertainment with cultural pride.
