Left Menu

Rajasthan Welcomes IIFA 2025 with Celeb Glitz and Cultural Flair

Rajasthan is hosting the 25th Silver Jubilee IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur on March 8-9. Deputy CM Diya Kumari highlights the event's potential to boost tourism and employment. The awards will feature cultural performances, a tribute to 'Sholay', and appearances by celebs like Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:22 IST
Rajasthan Welcomes IIFA 2025 with Celeb Glitz and Cultural Flair
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8-9. The event, hailed as a significant opportunity for the host state, was lauded by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who expressed her pride in Rajasthan's selection.

In an interview with ANI, Deputy CM Kumari emphasized the global platform this event provides for Rajasthan, marking only the second time it has been organized in India. As a highlight, the ceremony will commence with Rajasthani folk performances showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, boosting tourism prospects.

In addition to celebrating cinematic excellence, the awards will honor the 50th anniversary of the iconic film 'Sholay' with a special screening. The event will feature Bollywood luminaries such as host Kartik Aaryan, performer Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will pay tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor. The festivities promise to intertwine entertainment with cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025