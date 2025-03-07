Left Menu

Reviving the Iconic 'Van Rani': Toy Train's Vistadome Journey in SGNP

The toy train service, known as 'Van Rani', in Sanjay Gandhi National Park is set to resume operations with a new Vistadome coach by May. Implemented by RITES, the revival project aims to offer panoramic views to tourists and rejuvenate the popular attraction after a two-year hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:55 IST
The beloved toy train service inside Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park is making a much-anticipated comeback by May, complete with an exciting new addition: a Vistadome coach. Engineering consultancy RITES is spearheading the revival, focusing on enhancing the tourist experience with panoramic glass-roof coaches.

Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited, stated that the firm has already initiated track laying, creating halts, and other essential works. "We aim to get the service operational by May," Mithal shared, expressing optimism about the project's progress.

The toy train, affectionately named 'Van Rani', has been out of service since Cyclone Tauktae caused significant damage in May 2021. RITES is overseeing a Rs 40 crore restoration project covering the 2.8 km route. The Vistadome coaches, first introduced in Andhra Pradesh in 2017, promise passengers stunning views, enhancing their journey through the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

