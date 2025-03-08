Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Last Days

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, passed away in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman died of heart disease and Alzheimer's, while Arakawa succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. They were active in Santa Fe's art community but had been reclusive in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:06 IST
Gene Hackman

In Santa Fe, New Mexico, legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have died in their home under tragic circumstances. Hackman, renowned for his roles in 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'The French Connection,' succumbed to heart disease worsened by Alzheimer's, according to recent autopsy results.

Betsy Arakawa, a pianist active in Santa Fe's art scene, was found dead from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare illness spread by mice. Local authorities announced her cause of death at a Santa Fe Sheriff's Office press conference.

The couple, who enjoyed a private life near their gated community, had not been seen in public often due to Hackman's declining health. Their sudden deaths shocked the community they had long been part of, leaving an indelible mark on Santa Fe's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

