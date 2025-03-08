Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: The Silent End of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe home. Hackman succumbed to heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's. Arakawa died from a hantavirus infection. Their deaths highlight Hackman's career and the rarity of the virus in the U.S.

Gene Hackman

In Santa Fe, New Mexico, an autopsy reveals the tragic deaths of renowned Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, a talented pianist. The couple was discovered dead in their home, casting a shadow over a community that had come to adore the private pair.

Gene Hackman, celebrated for his illustrious film career, succumbed to heart disease complicated by advanced Alzheimer's. His wife, Arakawa, had passed away days earlier, her cause of death confirmed as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare virus primarily spread by deer mice.

The discovery of their bodies in February stunned locals, underscoring Hackman's legacy in theater and the alarming reality of hantavirus. Authorities reported no rodents inside their home, but nearby structures showed signs of activity, pointing to how Arakawa could have contracted the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

