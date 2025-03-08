Tragic Farewell: The Silent End of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe home. Hackman succumbed to heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's. Arakawa died from a hantavirus infection. Their deaths highlight Hackman's career and the rarity of the virus in the U.S.
In Santa Fe, New Mexico, an autopsy reveals the tragic deaths of renowned Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, a talented pianist. The couple was discovered dead in their home, casting a shadow over a community that had come to adore the private pair.
Gene Hackman, celebrated for his illustrious film career, succumbed to heart disease complicated by advanced Alzheimer's. His wife, Arakawa, had passed away days earlier, her cause of death confirmed as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare virus primarily spread by deer mice.
The discovery of their bodies in February stunned locals, underscoring Hackman's legacy in theater and the alarming reality of hantavirus. Authorities reported no rodents inside their home, but nearby structures showed signs of activity, pointing to how Arakawa could have contracted the virus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gene Hackman
- Betsy Arakawa
- Alzheimer's
- disease
- hantavirus
- Santa Fe
- actor
- autopsy
- heart disease
- Oscar
ALSO READ
Mumbai court upholds conviction of actor Aditya Pancholi in 2005 parking assault case but says not required to serve jail term.
Swift Response Controls Chemical Factory Blaze in Uttar Pradesh
Actor Aditya Pancholi's Assault Case: Jail Term Modified to Probation
Adfactors PR Fortifies Capital Market Group with Expert Appointments
Adfactors PR Fortifies Capital Market Leadership with New Appointments