Victoria Beckham Stuns Paris with Monochrome Elegance

Victoria Beckham's fall/winter collection in Paris showcased sleek, monochrome designs with unique hems and collars. Models wore minimalist attire, ranging from tapered trousers to long overcoats. The show concluded with Beckham's bow amidst a family-filled front row, subtly underscoring Paris Fashion Week's grandeur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:45 IST
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's latest collection debuted in Paris, featuring sleek and monochrome designs with creatively curled hems and collars.

Models strode through the stripped-down setting in square-toed shoes, exhibiting a range of minimalist styles, from long-lapeled suits and tapered trousers to shoulder-revealing dresses and striking long overcoats.

Fashion staples, including bulky leather coats and snug fluid dresses, were complemented by chunky glasses and spacious totes. After the show's subdued finale, Beckham made a heartfelt crowd appearance amidst the memorable setting of Paris Fashion Week's elite gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

