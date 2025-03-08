Victoria Beckham Stuns Paris with Monochrome Elegance

Victoria Beckham's latest collection debuted in Paris, featuring sleek and monochrome designs with creatively curled hems and collars.

Models strode through the stripped-down setting in square-toed shoes, exhibiting a range of minimalist styles, from long-lapeled suits and tapered trousers to shoulder-revealing dresses and striking long overcoats.

Fashion staples, including bulky leather coats and snug fluid dresses, were complemented by chunky glasses and spacious totes. After the show's subdued finale, Beckham made a heartfelt crowd appearance amidst the memorable setting of Paris Fashion Week's elite gathering.

