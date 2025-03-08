Honoring 'Nari Shakti': Governor Bose's Tribute on International Women's Day
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose honors and admires 'Nari Shakti' in a tribute on International Women's Day. He praises women's strength, courage, and resilience, highlighting their indispensable role in society across various professions.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Governor, CV Ananda Bose, paid homage to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, acknowledging their immense strength, courage, and resilience. He extended his greetings to all women who form the backbone of society, leading with conviction and compassion, a statement from Raj Bhavan revealed.
The governor emphasized, 'India holds 'Nari Shakti' in high regard and reveres women,' highlighting the significance of March 8 as a day dedicated to honoring women worldwide for their considerable contributions to society.
In his tribute, Governor Bose saluted women's achievements in diverse roles, from homemakers to professionals in defense, management, entrepreneurship, medicine, law, and sports. 'May the brilliance of 'Nari Shakti' continue to illuminate our paths,' he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Tackles Women Empowerment and Infrastructure in New Budget Meeting
Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus areas of govt: L-G Saxena.
'Beti-Beta ek saman, still a far cry': Mridula Pradhan, chairperson of Vikas Foundation Trust on women empowerment
Adissia Developers Unveils Landmark Statue Symbolizing Women Empowerment & Education
Delhi CM Unveils 'Viksit Delhi' Budget Plan and Expands Women Empowerment Scheme