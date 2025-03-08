Honoring 'Nari Shakti': Governor Bose's Tribute on International Women's Day

West Bengal's Governor, CV Ananda Bose, paid homage to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, acknowledging their immense strength, courage, and resilience. He extended his greetings to all women who form the backbone of society, leading with conviction and compassion, a statement from Raj Bhavan revealed.

The governor emphasized, 'India holds 'Nari Shakti' in high regard and reveres women,' highlighting the significance of March 8 as a day dedicated to honoring women worldwide for their considerable contributions to society.

In his tribute, Governor Bose saluted women's achievements in diverse roles, from homemakers to professionals in defense, management, entrepreneurship, medicine, law, and sports. 'May the brilliance of 'Nari Shakti' continue to illuminate our paths,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)