Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty: Navigating the Double-Edged Sword of Modern Cinema

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty discusses the challenges and opportunities in modern cinema with multiple platforms. She emphasizes the importance of strategic role selection and credits memorable film songs for her enduring popularity. Shetty reflects on her career highlights, including 'Dhadkan', and anticipates her next project 'KD-The Devil'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:33 IST
Shilpa Shetty: Navigating the Double-Edged Sword of Modern Cinema
Shilpa Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty sees the plethora of platforms available to actors as both a blessing and a challenge for the film industry.

Shetty, a prominent star of the '90s and 2000s, explained that today's actors must be more strategic about their role choices due to the vast array of platforms and diverse audience tastes.

'It's a double-edged sword,' she told PTI, noting that while platforms offer opportunities, they also make it harder for films to capture attention without compelling content.

Shetty expressed gratitude for her long-standing fan support and reflected on the role of memorable music from her films in sustaining her career.

She highlighted her enduring fondness for films like 'Dhadkan' and 'Life in a... Metro', which she described as artistically challenging yet rewarding experiences.

Looking ahead, Shetty will appear in the pan-India film 'KD-The Devil', alongside Druva Sarja, V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025