Shilpa Shetty: Navigating the Double-Edged Sword of Modern Cinema

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty sees the plethora of platforms available to actors as both a blessing and a challenge for the film industry.

Shetty, a prominent star of the '90s and 2000s, explained that today's actors must be more strategic about their role choices due to the vast array of platforms and diverse audience tastes.

'It's a double-edged sword,' she told PTI, noting that while platforms offer opportunities, they also make it harder for films to capture attention without compelling content.

Shetty expressed gratitude for her long-standing fan support and reflected on the role of memorable music from her films in sustaining her career.

She highlighted her enduring fondness for films like 'Dhadkan' and 'Life in a... Metro', which she described as artistically challenging yet rewarding experiences.

Looking ahead, Shetty will appear in the pan-India film 'KD-The Devil', alongside Druva Sarja, V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

