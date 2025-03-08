Left Menu

Khasi Matriliny: A Cultural Legacy Under Siege

Raphael Warjri's 'MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution' explores the complex realities of Khasi matriliny in Meghalaya, India. The book delves into legal, cultural, and colonial influences that have reshaped this centuries-old social system. Warjri examines the impact of patriarchy and globalization on Khasi customs, advocating for legal recognition and education to preserve this heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:24 IST
Khasi Matriliny: A Cultural Legacy Under Siege
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's Khasi community, known for its unique matrilineal system, faces the challenges of patriarchal influence, as explored in Raphael Warjri's book titled 'MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution.' Despite women inheriting property, power remains with family councils led by men, exposing the system's complexities.

Warjri's analysis highlights British colonial misinterpretations of Khasi traditions, which shifted the power dynamics. The book argues for a deeper understanding to preserve Khasi traditions amidst debates over gender roles and cultural identity.

Warjri emphasizes the role of education as a tool to safeguard Khasi heritage, advocating for a blend of indigenous knowledge and modern learning. He calls for legal frameworks to protect traditional practices from external influences, ensuring the resilience of Khasi matrilineal customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025