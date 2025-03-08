Khasi Matriliny: A Cultural Legacy Under Siege

Meghalaya's Khasi community, known for its unique matrilineal system, faces the challenges of patriarchal influence, as explored in Raphael Warjri's book titled 'MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution.' Despite women inheriting property, power remains with family councils led by men, exposing the system's complexities.

Warjri's analysis highlights British colonial misinterpretations of Khasi traditions, which shifted the power dynamics. The book argues for a deeper understanding to preserve Khasi traditions amidst debates over gender roles and cultural identity.

Warjri emphasizes the role of education as a tool to safeguard Khasi heritage, advocating for a blend of indigenous knowledge and modern learning. He calls for legal frameworks to protect traditional practices from external influences, ensuring the resilience of Khasi matrilineal customs.

