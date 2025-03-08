Khasi Matriliny: A Cultural Legacy Under Siege
Raphael Warjri's 'MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution' explores the complex realities of Khasi matriliny in Meghalaya, India. The book delves into legal, cultural, and colonial influences that have reshaped this centuries-old social system. Warjri examines the impact of patriarchy and globalization on Khasi customs, advocating for legal recognition and education to preserve this heritage.
Meghalaya's Khasi community, known for its unique matrilineal system, faces the challenges of patriarchal influence, as explored in Raphael Warjri's book titled 'MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution.' Despite women inheriting property, power remains with family councils led by men, exposing the system's complexities.
Warjri's analysis highlights British colonial misinterpretations of Khasi traditions, which shifted the power dynamics. The book argues for a deeper understanding to preserve Khasi traditions amidst debates over gender roles and cultural identity.
Warjri emphasizes the role of education as a tool to safeguard Khasi heritage, advocating for a blend of indigenous knowledge and modern learning. He calls for legal frameworks to protect traditional practices from external influences, ensuring the resilience of Khasi matrilineal customs.
