Bannerghatta's New Arrivals: Baby Tigers Steal the Show

The Bannerghatta Biological Park has joyfully announced the birth of six new tiger cubs. According to park officials, six-year-old tigress Hima gave birth to four cubs on February 14, marking her second successful litter after an earlier one in June 2024.

These latest additions are reportedly healthy and thriving alongside their mother. Meanwhile, an eight-year-old tigress named Arunya also welcomed her first litter, consisting of two cubs, just two days later, on February 16.

The proud father of all six cubs is Veer, a White tiger acquired from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai as part of an Animal Exchange Programme. Park officials confirm that the cubs, along with their mothers, are in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)