Empowering Women: West Bengal's Vibrant International Women's Day Celebrations
West Bengal celebrated International Women's Day with fervor, as both the TMC and BJP held events to honor women. Rallies, processions, and special programs emphasized women's rights, safety, and resilience, while retailers offered discounts to female customers. The celebration highlighted women's significant role in society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
International Women's Day witnessed enthusiastic celebrations across West Bengal, with political parties and social organizations spotlighting women's achievements and rights.
The TMC, led by state figures like Chandrima Bhattacharya and Saayoni Ghosh, organized a rally in Kolkata advocating for women's rights and safety.
Meanwhile, the BJP's Sukanta Majumdar reiterated the importance of the day as a testament to women's resilience. The celebrations underscored the crucial influence women wield across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
