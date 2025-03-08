Left Menu

Centennial Pedals: St Edward's School Celebrates Legacy Through Cycle Rally

St Edward's School commemorated its 100th anniversary with a cycle rally in Shimla. Around 80 cyclists participated, highlighting the institution's community spirit. The event included a felicitation ceremony and the launch of an anthology, underscoring the school's cultural influence and legacy.

St Edward's School, a prestigious institution known for its notable alumni such as World Bank chief Ajay Banga and India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, marked its centennial anniversary with a vibrant cycle rally in Shimla on Saturday.

Approximately 80 cyclists from across the country participated, celebrating the school's enduring legacy of community involvement and promoting healthy lifestyles. The rally was inaugurated by Principal Anil Sequeira and traversed Shimla's charming heritage routes, offering participants a connection to the city's rich history and traditions.

The day concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where Ambassador Manan Vohra recognized the achievements of top cyclists from St Edward's School and Shimla. The centenary festivities also included honouring outstanding student achievers and unveiling the anthology "Centenary Tales," featuring the literary and artistic talents of the students, along with the school's new logo.

