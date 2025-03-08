AI-Powered Virtual Artistes: Reimagining Music in the Digital Age

The lines between reality and artificial intelligence continue to blur as the India Today Group launched AI-powered music artistes Aishan and Ruh through its platform, Stage Aaj Tak.

The introduction of these virtual artistes signifies a new era in entertainment, where artificial intelligence transcends its role as mere assistance to become the creator itself, as noted by the ITG.

Unveiled at the India Today Conclave, Aishan and Ruh are designed to push the boundaries of music and fan interaction in real-time, unhindered by the physical limitations that traditional musicians face.

