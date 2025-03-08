Left Menu

AI-Powered Virtual Artistes: Reimagining Music in the Digital Age

The India Today Group introduces AI-powered music artistes, Aishan and Ruh, marking a new era of entertainment. These dynamic digital personas engage audiences in real-time with evolving content, representing a shift in the music industry where AI not only assists but becomes a creator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The lines between reality and artificial intelligence continue to blur as the India Today Group launched AI-powered music artistes Aishan and Ruh through its platform, Stage Aaj Tak.

The introduction of these virtual artistes signifies a new era in entertainment, where artificial intelligence transcends its role as mere assistance to become the creator itself, as noted by the ITG.

Unveiled at the India Today Conclave, Aishan and Ruh are designed to push the boundaries of music and fan interaction in real-time, unhindered by the physical limitations that traditional musicians face.

