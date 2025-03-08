Left Menu

Empowering Destitute Girls: DMRC's ‘Udaan Children’s Home’ Transferred to NGO

The 'Udaan Children's Home', built by the DMRC and inaugurated by Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, was transferred to an NGO focused on street children's welfare. The facility provides care, education, and skill development for destitute girls aged 5-18, highlighting safety and empowerment on International Women's Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially handed over the 'Udaan Children's Home' to an NGO dedicated to benefitting street children. Designed to offer a protected and nurturing environment, the facility has been set up to support destitute girls.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, inaugurated the home through a virtual ceremony, underscoring the home's importance in providing a secure space for young girls. Located near the Dilshad Garden metro station, the home serves girls aged between five and 18, helping them secure access to education and skill development.

'Udaan Children's Home' is equipped with modern facilities for comprehensive care, including accommodations, classrooms, a computer lab, and a medical room. Safety measures like CCTV surveillance and provisions for environmental sustainability, such as rainwater harvesting, mark the initiative's commitment to safeguarding and empowering girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

