Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan: A Promising 'Dostana' Continues

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan are teaming up to host the IIFA Awards 2025, coinciding with their new film project. Their collaboration is a reconciliation after 2019's 'Dostana 2'. Johar expresses excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's performance and hopes for a future project together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:10 IST
In an exciting development, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan are set to jointly host the IIFA Awards 2025. This venture is tied to their upcoming collaboration on a romantic comedy film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Originally announced to collaborate on 'Dostana 2', the partnership faced obstacles amid rumors of a fallout. However, Johar and Kartik's renewed collaboration signifies a fresh start, dispelling past misunderstandings. Johar emphasizes their focus on a positive 'dostana' moving forward.

Furthermore, Johar expressed his anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's performance at the awards and his desire to reunite with the Bollywood superstar for another cinematic venture, reminiscing their successful past collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

