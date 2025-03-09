The Rhythm of Tradition: Kashmir's Seharkhwans Keep the Ramzan Spirit Alive

In the cities and towns of Kashmir, the arrival of Ramzan brings with it the rhythmic beats of Seharkhwans—the traditional drum-beaters who rouse the faithful for 'Sehri,' the pre-dawn meal. These custodians of an age-old tradition continue their craft, defying the advent of modern alarm clocks.

Hailing from remote villages, hundreds of men sustain this custom, their drumbeats echoing through the early hours to awaken Kashmiris observing the fasts. As Mohammad Shafi Mir from Barzulla explains, the Seharkhwans hold an essential role, ensuring the faithful rise for Sehri and Fajr prayers despite Ramzan's rigorous schedule.

For many Seharkhwans, this tradition is not just a way to earn their livelihood; it is a spiritual commitment. Figures like Abdul Majeed Khan and Ghulam Rasool Payar, with decades of experience, emphasize the fulfillment derived from their service—balancing financial gain with hopes of divine reward in the hereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)