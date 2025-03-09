Left Menu

The Rhythm of Tradition: Kashmir's Seharkhwans Keep the Ramzan Spirit Alive

In Kashmir, traditional drum-beaters known as Seharkhwans play a key role during Ramzan, waking people for the pre-dawn meal 'Sehri.' Despite modern gadgets, this age-old custom persists due to its cultural and religious significance, providing livelihood and spiritual rewards to those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:48 IST
The Rhythm of Tradition: Kashmir's Seharkhwans Keep the Ramzan Spirit Alive
  • Country:
  • India

In the cities and towns of Kashmir, the arrival of Ramzan brings with it the rhythmic beats of Seharkhwans—the traditional drum-beaters who rouse the faithful for 'Sehri,' the pre-dawn meal. These custodians of an age-old tradition continue their craft, defying the advent of modern alarm clocks.

Hailing from remote villages, hundreds of men sustain this custom, their drumbeats echoing through the early hours to awaken Kashmiris observing the fasts. As Mohammad Shafi Mir from Barzulla explains, the Seharkhwans hold an essential role, ensuring the faithful rise for Sehri and Fajr prayers despite Ramzan's rigorous schedule.

For many Seharkhwans, this tradition is not just a way to earn their livelihood; it is a spiritual commitment. Figures like Abdul Majeed Khan and Ghulam Rasool Payar, with decades of experience, emphasize the fulfillment derived from their service—balancing financial gain with hopes of divine reward in the hereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025