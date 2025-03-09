Left Menu

Echoes of Tradition: The Drumbeats of Kashmiri Seharkhwans

Seharkhwans are traditional drum-beaters in Kashmir who signal the pre-dawn meal during Ramzan. Despite modern tech, they maintain this age-old practice. Many Seharkhwans, like Abdul Majeed Khan, rely on these months for their livelihood while valuing the spiritual reward of their service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:50 IST
As Ramzan arrives, the distinctive sound of the Seharkhwans' drums echoes through the cities and towns of Kashmir, signaling the time for 'Sehri,' the pre-dawn meal. These traditional drum-beaters, hailing from remote villages, have preserved this age-old custom, resolutely maintaining its significance despite the prevalence of mobile phones and alarm clocks.

Mohammad Shafi Mir from Barzulla emphasizes their essential role, acknowledging the challenges of fasting and the late-night prayers that characterize the holy month. 'While modern devices can be switched off, the persistent beats of the Seharkhwans cannot be ignored,' he asserts. For many, this is more than a livelihood; it's an act of devotion, as evidenced by Mohammad Mehboob Khatana, who journeys to Srinagar annually for the past 22 years.

Numerous Seharkhwans like Abdul Majeed Khan, who has dedicated two decades to this practice, depend heavily on the earnings from this period. 'Though I work as a laborer the rest of the year, the income during Ramzan surpasses any other,' Khan notes. Veteran drum-beater Ghulam Rasool Payar, with a legacy spanning over 50 years, remarks that financial rewards are secondary to the spiritual gratification of serving the community.

