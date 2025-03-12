Shahjahanpur's Historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi Procession: A Blend of Tradition and Security
In Shahjahanpur, the traditional 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession is closely monitored with extensive security measures. Mosques along the route have been covered, and a large police presence ensures safety. This festival, dating back to 1728, involves unique customs, including participants throwing shoes at 'Laat Saheb'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession in Shahjahanpur is under tight security with mosques covered by tarpaulins to prevent color staining.
This tradition, beginning in 1728, sees participants hurl footwear at a 'Laat Saheb' figure; security involves extensive police deployment.
Historian Dr. Vikas Khurana highlights its roots, while authorities employ CCTV for live monitoring and safety throughout the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Shahjahanpur
- Laat Saheb
- tradition
- security
- mosques
- festival
- procession
- history
- culture
