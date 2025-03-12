Left Menu

Shahjahanpur's Historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi Procession: A Blend of Tradition and Security

In Shahjahanpur, the traditional 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession is closely monitored with extensive security measures. Mosques along the route have been covered, and a large police presence ensures safety. This festival, dating back to 1728, involves unique customs, including participants throwing shoes at 'Laat Saheb'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 15:59 IST
Shahjahanpur's Historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi Procession: A Blend of Tradition and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession in Shahjahanpur is under tight security with mosques covered by tarpaulins to prevent color staining.

This tradition, beginning in 1728, sees participants hurl footwear at a 'Laat Saheb' figure; security involves extensive police deployment.

Historian Dr. Vikas Khurana highlights its roots, while authorities employ CCTV for live monitoring and safety throughout the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025