Shahjahanpur's Historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi Procession: A Blend of Tradition and Security

The historic 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession in Shahjahanpur is under tight security with mosques covered by tarpaulins to prevent color staining.

This tradition, beginning in 1728, sees participants hurl footwear at a 'Laat Saheb' figure; security involves extensive police deployment.

Historian Dr. Vikas Khurana highlights its roots, while authorities employ CCTV for live monitoring and safety throughout the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)