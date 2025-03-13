Left Menu

Pope Francis: Twelve Years of Papacy Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis celebrates the 12th anniversary of his papacy while hospitalized with double pneumonia. Recent medical updates highlight improvements though he remains in a fragile state. As the Vatican plans Masses in his honor, Francis continues his duties remotely, marking four weeks of hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:06 IST
Pope Francis
Pope Francis marked twelve years as pontiff amid health challenges, as medical reports show improvement following his hospitalization for double pneumonia.

The Vatican reported on Thursday that the Pope spent a peaceful night, with chest X-rays confirming progress. Despite these positive signs, his overall condition reflects fragility, according to recent medical bulletins.

As Rome churches prepare Masses in his honor, the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now the 266th pope, observes the anniversary in the hospital while participating in a Lenten retreat remotely. He continues with oxygen support and closely monitored care as he approaches four weeks of hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

