Unfazed by Festivity: Mau's Unprecedented Decision
In 1999, during Holi, Mau authorities made a historic decision to invoke a prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 to delay a train carrying Haj pilgrims, ensuring communal peace. This incident is recounted in former DGP O P Singh’s memoir, highlighting a unique intersection of law and cultural sensitivity.
In 1999, during the vibrant festival of Holi, the town of Mau in Uttar Pradesh faced a potential communal clash as pilgrims on their way to Haj were poised to travel through a festive throng. Authorities resorted to an unprecedented use of CrPC Section 144 to delay their train.
Former DGP O P Singh recalls this extraordinary measure in his new book, 'Through My Eyes: Sketches from a Cop's Notebook,' illustrating a moment when law was used creatively to maintain peace amidst cultural and religious tensions.
Reflecting on these unique policing decisions, Singh underscores the balance of cultural sensitivity and law enforcement. His memoirs give insight into such critical moments as Mau's train delay, depicting how sometimes rules must adapt to ensure harmony.
