Left Menu

Unfazed by Festivity: Mau's Unprecedented Decision

In 1999, during Holi, Mau authorities made a historic decision to invoke a prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 to delay a train carrying Haj pilgrims, ensuring communal peace. This incident is recounted in former DGP O P Singh’s memoir, highlighting a unique intersection of law and cultural sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:35 IST
Unfazed by Festivity: Mau's Unprecedented Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 1999, during the vibrant festival of Holi, the town of Mau in Uttar Pradesh faced a potential communal clash as pilgrims on their way to Haj were poised to travel through a festive throng. Authorities resorted to an unprecedented use of CrPC Section 144 to delay their train.

Former DGP O P Singh recalls this extraordinary measure in his new book, 'Through My Eyes: Sketches from a Cop's Notebook,' illustrating a moment when law was used creatively to maintain peace amidst cultural and religious tensions.

Reflecting on these unique policing decisions, Singh underscores the balance of cultural sensitivity and law enforcement. His memoirs give insight into such critical moments as Mau's train delay, depicting how sometimes rules must adapt to ensure harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025