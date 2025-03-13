Left Menu

Alia Bhatt to Make Spectacular Cannes Debut in 2025

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025. The announcement was made during a media interaction in Mumbai. Alia will join the ranks of Indian cinema icons who have previously graced the famous red carpet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:05 IST
Alia Bhatt to Make Spectacular Cannes Debut in 2025
Alia Bhatt (Photo/Instagram/@aliabhatt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has announced her debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in her international career. The news came during a media interaction in Mumbai where the 'Raazi' star expressed her excitement, stating, "I am looking forward to it."

The iconic Cannes Film Festival, running from May 13 to 24, 2025, is a celebrated event for Indian celebrities, with past attendees including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. Alia is poised to join this esteemed list of Indian icons gracing the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning Sabyasachi saree, renowned for its intricate embellishments and 23-foot train, showcased her Indian heritage while embracing global fashion trends. The Cannes announcement coincided with her early birthday celebration ahead of her 32nd on March 15, alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025