Alia Bhatt to Make Spectacular Cannes Debut in 2025

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has announced her debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in her international career. The news came during a media interaction in Mumbai where the 'Raazi' star expressed her excitement, stating, "I am looking forward to it."

The iconic Cannes Film Festival, running from May 13 to 24, 2025, is a celebrated event for Indian celebrities, with past attendees including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. Alia is poised to join this esteemed list of Indian icons gracing the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning Sabyasachi saree, renowned for its intricate embellishments and 23-foot train, showcased her Indian heritage while embracing global fashion trends. The Cannes announcement coincided with her early birthday celebration ahead of her 32nd on March 15, alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)