A Chess Queen's Tribute: Kirtilals Launches Lustre & Legacy

Kirtilals launched 'Lustre & Legacy,' a series of six distinct diamond jewellery collections, celebrated at an event in Chennai attended by chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy. The collections fuse tradition with innovation. An exclusive necklace was crafted for Humpy, symbolizing her chess achievements. The launch continues Kirtilals’ legacy of luxury jewellery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:41 IST
A Chess Queen's Tribute: Kirtilals Launches Lustre & Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kirtilals, a leading Indian jewellery brand, unveiled its latest collection, 'Lustre & Legacy,' with grandeur in Chennai. The event showcased six exquisite diamond jewellery collections, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design, and was graced by renowned chess grandmaster Padma Shri Koneru Humpy.

The launch featured an exclusive unveiling of a unique necklace crafted specifically for Humpy, celebrating her monumental achievements in chess. This piece, inspired by chess, symbolizes the brand's tribute to the sport and Humpy's legacy as the 'queen' in the chess world.

Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, emphasized the importance of merging timeless artisanal traditions with innovative designs to uphold the brand's heritage while steering towards future luxury. 'Lustre & Legacy' stands as a testament to Kirtilals' dedication to excellence over its 85-year history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

