UN Judge Convicted in UK Slavery Case

In a significant judicial ruling, Ugandan and UN judge Lydia Mugambe was convicted in the UK on charges of modern slavery. The conviction stems from allegations that Mugambe manipulated her authority to exploit a young Ugandan woman, whom she brought to Britain under false pretenses to work as a domestic worker without remuneration.

Prosecutors highlighted that Mugambe, using her prestigious status, deceived the woman into believing she would work at the Ugandan High Commission. Instead, the woman found herself working unpaid in Mugambe's household while pursuing her PhD at Oxford University, marking a blatant abuse of power.

Charged under the UK's Modern Slavery Act, Mugambe, along with conspirator John Leonard Mugerwa, misled immigration authorities to facilitate the woman's entry into the UK. Although she denied all accusations, the court found Mugambe guilty on all counts, with her sentencing scheduled for a future date.

