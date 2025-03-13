Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Celebrate Ilaiyaraja's 50-Year Musical Journey

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, announced a celebration for Ilaiyaraja's 50-year journey in cinema music. This decision follows Ilaiyaraja's recent successful symphony in London. The event is set to involve fans and honor the veteran musician's contributions.

Updated: 13-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:30 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to celebrate fifty years of veteran musician Ilaiyaraja's extraordinary journey in cinema music, as declared by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday.

The announcement came after Ilaiyaraja, affectionately known as the 'Maestro', visited Stalin at his residence. Ilaiyaraja's recent symphony performance in London has been met with widespread acclaim, further cementing his stature in the music industry.

In a message shared on the platform 'X', CM Stalin revealed that the government's proposed event would pay tribute to Ilaiyaraja's half-century of contributions, inviting the musician's fans to partake in the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

