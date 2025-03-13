Tamil Nadu to Celebrate Ilaiyaraja's 50-Year Musical Journey

The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to celebrate fifty years of veteran musician Ilaiyaraja's extraordinary journey in cinema music, as declared by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday.

The announcement came after Ilaiyaraja, affectionately known as the 'Maestro', visited Stalin at his residence. Ilaiyaraja's recent symphony performance in London has been met with widespread acclaim, further cementing his stature in the music industry.

In a message shared on the platform 'X', CM Stalin revealed that the government's proposed event would pay tribute to Ilaiyaraja's half-century of contributions, inviting the musician's fans to partake in the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)