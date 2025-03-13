Holi Festivities: A Celebration of Unity and Diversity in Jammu and Kashmir

As the festival of Holi approaches, Jammu and Kashmir's leaders have conveyed their heartfelt wishes to the public. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed that Holi, with its vibrant colors, foretells joy, hope, and a sense of fulfillment in people's lives.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the traditional gaiety and enthusiasm surrounding the festival mirrors the region's rich cultural diversity, signifying the arrival of spring. He hopes this sacred festival of colors will usher in joy and beckon a brighter future for everyone.

In a similar spirit, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized Holi's role in symbolizing happiness and unity. He expressed his hopes for enhanced harmony and stronger bonds of brotherhood among the people in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah prayed for continuous peace, prosperity, and joy during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)