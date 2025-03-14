Left Menu

Goa Celebrates Holi: A Fusion of Tradition and Modern Festivities

Goa's coastal regions came alive with Holi celebrations, uniting locals and international tourists. Key venues include Panaji's Azad Maidan, where the Shigmotsav Committee observed traditions, and Miramar beach. Officials emphasized safety under extensive police arrangements, advocating the use of natural colors to promote eco-friendly practices.

Goa's coastal state burst into Holi festivities, blending time-honored traditions with a modern twist. Locals and tourists from across the globe joined in vibrant celebrations on Friday morning.

Panaji's Azad Maidan served as a focal point for the spirited celebration, with hundreds reveling in the festival of colors. The Panaji Shigmotsav Committee, led by President Srinivas Dempo, paid homage to Goddess Mahalaxmi before starting their 'Gulalotsav' tradition. BJP Goa president Damodar Naik partook in the prayers, urging participants to use natural colors for a safe Holi experience.

Miramar beach also hosted festive gatherings, starting at the early hour of 7 am to beat the later scorching sun. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated at his Sankhalim residence, echoing the call for organic colors. Goa police ensured safety with elaborate security measures and patrolling, promising a peaceful festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

