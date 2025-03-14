Left Menu

Holi Celebration Turns Chaotic with DJ Music Clash

A clash erupted between two groups over DJ music during Holi celebrations in Bihari Colony, injuring two people. The confrontation escalated with stone pelting and brick throwing. Police detained seven individuals and are conducting further investigations to maintain order and resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:18 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a Holi celebration in Bihari Colony turned chaotic as two groups clashed over the playing of DJ music, leaving two individuals injured. The incident unfolded on Friday evening, attracting immediate police intervention.

The altercation began with a heated debate between the groups, one of which insisted on playing DJ music during the festivities, sparking tempers and leading to an exchange of bricks, stones, and other objects. Sources confirmed the injuries resulting from the unrest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police P S Virk confirmed that seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and that a further investigation is underway to establish facts and ensure safety in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

