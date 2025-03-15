A Melodic Legacy: Remembering Lakshyahira Das

Lakshyahira Das, an iconic figure in Assam's music and literary world, passed away on Saturday, leaving behind a rich legacy of artistic contributions and cultural enrichment.

At 94, Das's career was marked by numerous milestones; she was the first female artist approved by All India Radio as a lyricist, composer, and singer in 1948.

Throughout her life, she penned over 2,000 songs, authored more than 50 books, and was a vital member of various literary and cultural organizations, influencing generations with her work.

