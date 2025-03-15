A Melodic Legacy: Remembering Lakshyahira Das
Lakshyahira Das, a pioneering Assamese composer and author, passed away at 94. Known for her extensive work in music and literature, she was the first female artist to receive All India Radio's approval in 1948. Recognized for over 2,000 songs and 50 books, her contributions enriched Assam's cultural landscape.
Lakshyahira Das, an iconic figure in Assam's music and literary world, passed away on Saturday, leaving behind a rich legacy of artistic contributions and cultural enrichment.
At 94, Das's career was marked by numerous milestones; she was the first female artist approved by All India Radio as a lyricist, composer, and singer in 1948.
Throughout her life, she penned over 2,000 songs, authored more than 50 books, and was a vital member of various literary and cultural organizations, influencing generations with her work.
