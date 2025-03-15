Odisha Holi Celebrations: A Splash of Colors and Culture
Odisha celebrated Holi with enthusiasm, marked by security measures. Chief Minister Majhi participated with police in Bhubaneswar. Celebrations included participation from BJP MP and actress Hema Malini in Puri. The festival saw participation from various regions amid tight security and highlighted Odisha's unique traditions and vibrant spirit.
- Country:
- India
Odisha celebrated Holi with fervor and vibrant festivities, underscored by tight security measures across the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi commemorated the occasion alongside police personnel in the capital city, Bhubaneswar, expressing warm wishes for peace and joy on this sacred festival of brotherhood and friendship.
In Puri, BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini participated in celebrations near the Jagannath Temple, joining Odissi dancers in a performance attended by a large crowd. She expressed delight at celebrating the festival there, connecting with the cultural richness of the temple town.
The festival's unique tradition in Odisha unfolded with security personnel strategically deployed to ensure a safe celebration. The state maintained vigilance with police and disaster response teams stationed at significant locations to prevent incidents and maintain decorum, further exemplifying the festivities' cultural and social significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
