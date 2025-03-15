Tragic Turn: ONGC Employee's Desperate Act Over Academic Pressure

A tragic incident has unfolded involving a 37-year-old employee of ONGC who allegedly took the life of his two minor sons and subsequently died by suicide, according to police reports. The disturbing event took place on Friday in the district, highlighting the pressures associated with academic performance.

V Chandra Kishore is alleged to have drowned his sons in a bucket of water, driven by deep dissatisfaction over their academic results. It is believed he feared they would face a challenging future if they did not excel in their studies, prompting this extreme course of action, as stated by police officials.

A suicide note has been recovered, with its contents currently under examination. Forensic teams are actively involved, and an investigation is underway to unravel the full context of this heartrending tragedy. Kishore's wife found him hanging, with their sons lifeless nearby, leading to a police case registration and ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)