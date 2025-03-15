Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: A Photographic Journey Through History

Former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna emphasized that history cannot be erased while inaugurating a photography exhibition on the 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai. The exhibition, featuring 44 photographs, serves as a lesson on avoiding past mistakes and fostering unity. Prominent figures attended the event, advocating for compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:37 IST
Unearthing the Past: A Photographic Journey Through History
  • Country:
  • India

History should not be forgotten, asserted ex-Supreme Court justice BN Srikrishna on Saturday, as he inaugurated a poignant photography exhibition focused on the 1992-93 communal violence and the subsequent Mumbai blasts.

The former judge, known for leading the probe into these events, emphasized the exhibition's importance in teaching society what historical errors must not be repeated, highlighting the need to move past divisive thinking.

Featuring captivating images by 14 photojournalists, the exhibition drew figures like Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who praised the media's role in truth-discovery and urged visitors to embrace empathy and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025