Unearthing the Past: A Photographic Journey Through History

Former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna emphasized that history cannot be erased while inaugurating a photography exhibition on the 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai. The exhibition, featuring 44 photographs, serves as a lesson on avoiding past mistakes and fostering unity. Prominent figures attended the event, advocating for compassion.
History should not be forgotten, asserted ex-Supreme Court justice BN Srikrishna on Saturday, as he inaugurated a poignant photography exhibition focused on the 1992-93 communal violence and the subsequent Mumbai blasts.
The former judge, known for leading the probe into these events, emphasized the exhibition's importance in teaching society what historical errors must not be repeated, highlighting the need to move past divisive thinking.
Featuring captivating images by 14 photojournalists, the exhibition drew figures like Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who praised the media's role in truth-discovery and urged visitors to embrace empathy and inclusivity.
