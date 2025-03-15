Unearthing the Past: A Photographic Journey Through History

History should not be forgotten, asserted ex-Supreme Court justice BN Srikrishna on Saturday, as he inaugurated a poignant photography exhibition focused on the 1992-93 communal violence and the subsequent Mumbai blasts.

The former judge, known for leading the probe into these events, emphasized the exhibition's importance in teaching society what historical errors must not be repeated, highlighting the need to move past divisive thinking.

Featuring captivating images by 14 photojournalists, the exhibition drew figures like Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who praised the media's role in truth-discovery and urged visitors to embrace empathy and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)