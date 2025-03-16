Left Menu

Pope Francis: Healing and Leading from Hospital

Pope Francis, hospitalized with double pneumonia, is focused on church reforms while recovery shows positive signs. Approved a reform implementation plan from the hospital. His condition remains stable with physical and respiratory improvements. The Vatican now provides less frequent medical updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:20 IST
Pope Francis: Healing and Leading from Hospital
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has entered the fifth week of his hospital stay for double pneumonia, demonstrating significant recovery while focusing on key church reforms.

From the Gemelli hospital, the Pope has approved a comprehensive three-year plan for implementing reforms designed to enhance the church's inclusivity. The Vatican synod office has shared a reform timetable through 2028 that received Francis' approval last week.

Amid physical and respiratory therapy, Vatican doctors report gradual improvements in the Pope's condition. Updates will now be less frequent, signaling ongoing progress, with the next update scheduled for mid-next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025