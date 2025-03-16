Pope Francis: Healing and Leading from Hospital

Pope Francis has entered the fifth week of his hospital stay for double pneumonia, demonstrating significant recovery while focusing on key church reforms.

From the Gemelli hospital, the Pope has approved a comprehensive three-year plan for implementing reforms designed to enhance the church's inclusivity. The Vatican synod office has shared a reform timetable through 2028 that received Francis' approval last week.

Amid physical and respiratory therapy, Vatican doctors report gradual improvements in the Pope's condition. Updates will now be less frequent, signaling ongoing progress, with the next update scheduled for mid-next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)