Entertainment Headlines: Diddy Pleads Not Guilty, West End Surges, Ted Lasso Returns

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has entered a not guilty plea in a new indictment, as his trial approaches this coming May. The hip-hop mogul faces accusations of forcing long work hours and coercing employees into participating in a sex trafficking scheme.

Meanwhile, London's West End is experiencing a theatre revival, surpassing Broadway in ticket sales. A permanent tax relief has led to record investments and attendance, with 17.1 million viewers in recent years, according to SOLT.

In TV news, 'Ted Lasso', the comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis, is confirmed for a fourth season on Apple TV+. The series follows the American coach leading a British football team, promising more witty, heartwarming storytelling.

