Legacy and Leadership: Arvind Singh Mewar's Remarkable Journey

Arvind Singh Mewar, a prominent figure in Udaipur's royal history and chairman of the HRH group, has passed away at 81. A descendent of Maharana Pratap, Mewar was an influential sportsman, hotelier, and trustee of heritage trusts. His life was marked by family leadership tensions and a dedication to hospitality.

Arvind Singh Mewar, 81, a distinguished member of Udaipur's royal family and a former chairman of the HRH group of hotels, died early Sunday following a prolonged illness, according to family sources. His passing marks the end of an era for one of India's most historically significant families.

A descendant of the iconic Rajput king, Maharana Pratap, Mewar transformed the hospitality sector in India and guided the HRH group into a successful corporate entity. Educated at Mayo College, Ajmer, and having studied abroad, he expanded his horizons with international hotel management experiences in the UK and US.

Beyond business, Mewar was a passionate cricketer and polo player, instituting 'The Udaipur Cup' in the UK while developing a strong local polo team in India. As family disputes loomed over the legacy of the Mewar tradition, his efforts to maintain the heritage have left an indelible mark on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

