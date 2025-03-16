Restoration Revival: Shahi Jama Masjid's Whitewashing

On Sunday, the whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid's outer wall in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began, as per the Allahabad High Court's directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This initiative follows the court's order dating March 12, aiming to complete the work within a week.

Amidst the history of clashes and use of conventional colors, around 9-10 laborers are currently engaged, but 20 may be needed for timely completion.

