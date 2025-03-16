Left Menu

Restoration Revival: Shahi Jama Masjid's Whitewashing

The whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid's outer wall in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, commenced following a directive from the Allahabad High Court. The task, undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India, seeks to use traditional colours and has stirred local tensions after previous violent clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:53 IST
  • India

On Sunday, the whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid's outer wall in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began, as per the Allahabad High Court's directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This initiative follows the court's order dating March 12, aiming to complete the work within a week.

Amidst the history of clashes and use of conventional colors, around 9-10 laborers are currently engaged, but 20 may be needed for timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

