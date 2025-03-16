Maha Kumbh Controversy: Adityanath and Banerjee Clash Over Cultural Legacies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a firm stance against West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, responding to her remarks that labeled the Maha Kumbh as a 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

Addressing an audience in Gorakhpur, he emphasized the successful management of the Maha Kumbh event, which saw participants from various states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Adityanath also noted that the event maintained its cultural significance despite challenges.

In contrast, Banerjee criticized the event following a tragic stampede, attributing blame to the BJP, and alleging that the official death toll was understated. She later clarified her respect for all religions and cultures, fostering a message of unity in diversity.

