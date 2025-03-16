Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Controversy: Adityanath and Banerjee Clash Over Cultural Legacies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, over comments about the Maha Kumbh. Banerjee previously stated that the event turned into a 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to a stampede. Adityanath countered, highlighting successful gatherings and questioning West Bengal's Holi disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:00 IST
Maha Kumbh Controversy: Adityanath and Banerjee Clash Over Cultural Legacies
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a firm stance against West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, responding to her remarks that labeled the Maha Kumbh as a 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

Addressing an audience in Gorakhpur, he emphasized the successful management of the Maha Kumbh event, which saw participants from various states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Adityanath also noted that the event maintained its cultural significance despite challenges.

In contrast, Banerjee criticized the event following a tragic stampede, attributing blame to the BJP, and alleging that the official death toll was understated. She later clarified her respect for all religions and cultures, fostering a message of unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025