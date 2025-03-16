Left Menu

AR Rahman's Health Scare Sparks Global Concern

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a hospital due to dehydration but later discharged after being declared healthy. Concerns about his health were widely shared, with his family and fans expressing heartfelt support. Rahman continues to be a celebrated figure internationally, with upcoming projects in the works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:51 IST
  • India

Music maestro AR Rahman, aged 58, was briefly hospitalised in a corporate hospital following symptoms of dehydration. Medical tests confirmed his well-being, and he was discharged a few hours later.

Contrary to initial reports of chest pain, his sister, AR Reihana, clarified that he experienced dehydration and gastric issues. Fans worldwide expressed support, flooding social media with messages of goodwill.

Rahman's family, including his estranged wife, Saira Rahman, and children, expressed their continued support and gratitude towards fans during this time. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister also confirmed his stable condition after speaking with hospital doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

