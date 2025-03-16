In a notable development, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asserted his innocence to newly brought charges as his trial approaches. The hip-hop mogul faces allegations of forcing employees into grueling work schedules and involvement in a sex trafficking conspiracy.

Meanwhile, London's West End has emerged victorious over Broadway, witnessing remarkable ticket sales and investment influxes. Aimed at rejuvenating the local theatre scene, a pandemic-era tax incentive soon to be made permanent has been a key driving force behind this cultural renaissance.

In other news, Apple TV+ has confirmed the return of the popular comedy series 'Ted Lasso' for a fourth season. Jason Sudeikis will once again don the role of coach in the heartwarming tale of AFC Richmond's trials and tribulations in British football.

(With inputs from agencies.)